Isidore Leger

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Isidore “T-Boy” Joseph Leger, 76, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at noon at David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Rev. Armand Prentiss officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Leger passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center. “T-Boy,” as he was affectionately known, was an avid reader and enjoyed visiting the library regularly. He was a first-class welder by trade and was employed with Shaw until his retirement in 2016. In his spare time, Mr. Leger enjoyed spending time with his six grandchildren. From playing “horsey” to coming over with the Sunday morning funnies, he loved his role as a grandfather and his grandchildren adored him. Mr. Leger was a selfless and giving man, and he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane Rogers Leger of New Iberia; daughter Danielle Hidalgo and husband Ben of Youngsville; grandchildren Taylor Hidalgo of Walker, Tyler Hidalgo of Lafayette, Alyssa Hidalgo and fiancé Beau Badon of Scott, Peyton Hidalgo of Lafayette, Mason Hidalgo and Demi Hidalgo, both of Youngsville; and siblings Dolores Hebert of Jeanerette, Eva Crochet of Loreauville, Hilda Kipp of Jeanerette, Linda Migues of Jeanerette, Aline Vice of Youngsville and Faye Leger of Jeanerette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isidore and Aline LeBlanc Leger and one sister, Elodie Bodin.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are his four grandsons, Taylor, Tyler, Peyton and Mason Hidalgo, and his two nephews, Gene Migues and Harold Vice Jr.
The family would like to thank the Iberia Medical Center staff and Mr. Leger’s two nieces Jennifer Davis and Pam Capritto for going above and beyond in their care while in the hospital.
