Irma Fontenette

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Irma Ann Fontenette in New Iberia. Surrounded by her loving family, Irma got her wings and decided to walk with the angels.
Irma had a flair for life and an amazing, cheerful personality that captured the hearts of so many. She would share her stories and had a love for cooking with all who entered her home. Irma was an exceptional mother and was passionate about her family as well as helping others, being positive and inspirational. She cared deeply for her family, friends and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Through Irma, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Irma.
Irma was the loving mother to Felicia Johnston, Saladin Mohammad (Vick) Fontenette (Tasha Fontenette), Rosemary Landau, Catherine Fontenette (Wilson Benoit) and Ann Eaglin.
She was a special grandmother to Valencia Johnson, Valentina Johnson, Vincente Johnson, Eric Fontenette, Nicholas Fontenot, Victoria Landau, Anthony Eaglin and Jelani Gilliam.
She was predeceased by her parents, Rosalie Charles and Alexander Stewart; one grandson Jhamir Gilliam. She will be missed by her extended family and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences, flowers and candle lighting may be sent online to www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.