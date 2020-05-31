Iris Margaret Burton

Memorial services are pending for Iris Margaret Barnes Burton, age 91, who went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020.
Margaret was born on October 19, 1928, in Hatton, Arkansas. She was the first child of Seth Barnes and Louise Sibley Barnes.
She is survived by her brother Gene Barnes (Gayle); six children, Lynn Darby (Larry), Theresa Burton Bates, Robert Burton (Sherie), Chris Burton, Carol Boudreaux (Danny) and Connie Andre (Rusty).
She was the grandmother of Joan Darby Wallace (Brandon), Paul Darby (Liz), Robert Bates (Aki), Loula Burton (Wes) Jay Burton (Clair) Haley Burton, Ben Boudreaux (Jen), Rebekah Boudreaux Holden (Chris), Amy Boudreaux, Courtney Andre and Alison Andre Turner (James). She was the great-grandmother of nine children and was also blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Margaret was preceded by her husband, John; her mother and father; her daughter Mary Anne; her brother Don Barnes (Beverly); her sister Martha Barnes Cole (Lynn); and her grandchildren Angelina Celeste Burton and Cassie Lee Burton.
She was a former schoolteacher at Mount Carmel Academy, primarily teaching elementary, Jr. high and music. She was always delighted to visit and reminisce with any of her former students. After leaving Mount Carmel she became the director of Teen Rehabilitation in Iberia Parish (TRIP). Here she was able to positively intervene in the lives of many teens and young adults, leading them away from drug abuse and on to a path of a Christ filled life.
Later in her life, during a period while living in Van Buren, Arkansas, Margaret and her husband, John, published a monthly non-denominational Christian newspaper “Bind Us Together” that was distributed throughout Northwest Arkansas. This publication was well received and recognized by the local Christian community, prison ministries, television and newspapers.
Following their time in Arkansas, the decision was made to move back to south Louisiana, near Erath, where they settled next to their daughter Carol and her husband Danny. Shortly afterwards, she authored and with the help of her husband, published the book, Discovering the Hidden Riches By the Light of the Hebrew Alphabet, currently available on Amazon.
Margaret’s final residence was in New Iberia with her daughter Terry, where she lived for two years and four months.
Margaret leaves a legacy of her steadfast faith in God, her love for music and her beautiful voice. She was a true woman of God, a devoted servant always willing to minister to others. She often shared words of encouragement with those in need. She loved her family beyond measure and found joy in simply being with them, especially when camping in Arkansas on Lake Ouachita. She did not desire the material things of this world, but instead delighted in the wonders of nature - particularly beautiful flowers and birds singing. She was never fearful, as she knew God was in control. Her trust in God prevailed throughout her life and gave her peace and strength, which she passed on to others. “The Lord is my strength and my song; he has become my salvation.” Psalm 118:14
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to those who were part of her final journey: Mandy Savin, Dianne Segura, Patrice Rose, Fran Kelly, Susan Langston, Pastors Paul and Lynn Neel, Steve and Linda Davis, Dr. Leslie Barnes M.D., Jeri Hicks R.N., Dr. Dana Clay Dicharry, M.D., Dr. Jon Leleux M.D., Concepts of Care Home Health and Hope Healthcare and Hospice.