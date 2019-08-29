A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Irene Romero, age 90, at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Msgr. Robert Romero officiating.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday until service time.
A native of Vermilion Parish and resident of New Iberia, Mrs.Romero passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
Mrs. Romero enjoyed going to the casino, a good game of Bouree’ and spending time in her garden. She was a faithful and devout parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and helped to provide bereavement meals to those mourning the loss of a loved one. Irene was a loving mother and grandmother and held the time spent with her family as precious and most valuable. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Migues Billiot and husband Dario; her son Jerry Migues and wife Louisette, all of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Marion Migues Padgett; her parents, Everest and Ann Gerard Romero; four brothers, A.J. Romero, Howard Romero, Rayward Romero and Andrew Romero; and one great-grandchild Paige Elizabeth Gros.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Migues Sr., Dario Billiot, Jerry Migues Jr., Jason Landry, Daylan Gros and Camaron Landry.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Gros, Joshua Padgett and Dexter DeRouen.
