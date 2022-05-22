Irene LeBlanc Breaux, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Covington.
A gathering of family and friends and visitation will be held from 8:30 until 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, with a Holy Rosary prayed at 9:30 a.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia and she will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre.
Irene was born May 10, 1930, in Iberia Parish to the late Simon LeBlanc and Rena Delahoussaye LeBlanc and was a resident of New Iberia for most of her life.
Before she became room mother and active participant in the school and lives of her son and his friends, she had a career as a bookkeeper for Rebo Construction Company where she became part of the owner’s extended Reynolds family.
Family was everything to her and she had a large family of aunts and uncles that were like second parents and cousins that were like brothers and sisters. She had many fond memories of cherished times spent with family and friends at her mother and father’s Belvedere, cheering on the Delahoussaye family racehorses and hosting many family gatherings with her delicious meals.
She was a devoted aunt, godmother or Nanny as she was affectionately called by the children of LeRoy and Mildred LeBlanc—Cheryl, Linda and Robyn.
She is survived by her son James Lee Breaux; her daughter-in-law Chelle Breaux; granddaughter Anna Katherine Breaux all of Covington; and her sister-in-law Mildred LeBlanc
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Minos Joseph Breaux and a brother LeRoy LeBlanc.