ERATH — A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Irene L. Dronet, 95, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday, August 26, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of the services with a recitation of the Rosary at 1:30 p.m.
Irene, the devoted wife of the late Brigadier General Curney J. Dronet, passed away at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Irene was born in Erath on January 6, 1924. She was the daughter of Etienne and Rita LeBlanc.
She is survived by her seven children, Phyllis LeBlanc, Curney Jr. “Sonny” (Charlene) Dronet, David (Jenny) Dronet, Bryan (Loretta) Dronet, Jody (Dana) Dronet, Leslie (Mark) Mencacci and Claire Bernard (Mark Dubroc); 20 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and respective spouses; and two sisters, Leona Poche and Lois Lanphear.
Irene was a caring, affectionate, loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was the steadfast matriarch of the Dronet family that was the joy of her life. Irene was always a beacon of love and positivity. She never had an unkind word to say and greeted everyone with a heart-warming smile. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curney J. Dronet; her parents, Etienne and Rita LeBlanc; a sister Inez Vincent; a brother Guy LeBlanc (Peggy); and a son-in-law Lloyd “Tiger” LeBlanc.
The family would like to thank the Dronet’s caregivers, Danielle Broussard (granddaughter), Tonya Broussard, Karen Latiolais and Paulette Scott. The family extends a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice Care.
David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St., 937-0405, will be handling the arrangement.