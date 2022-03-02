A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Irene Champagne Hebert, 80, at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until the service time on Friday.
A native of St. Martinville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hebert passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Born on September 9, 1941, Irene was the only child born between the union of Devillier and Eunice Guilbeau Champagne. She was a kind and strong woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. Irene dedicated her life to the services of others.
She worked for the school board for 19 years and loved tending to the schoolchildren. Irene was also a devout servant of God and faithful parishioner of Nativity of our Lady Catholic Church. She was a hero in the eyes of her family for fighting hard and beating cancer three times during her life. Of all of her titles, being a wife, mother and grandmother was her greatest role. Irene loved being present for her grandchildren’s sporting events to cheer them on and cooking for family and friends. She also enjoyed playing Bourée and Pokeno, doing puzzles and was a die-hard fan of Young and the Restless. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband Webster Hebert Jr.; children Monica Gary (Glen), Chad Hebert (Donna) and Keisha Castille (Lance); and grandchildren Seth Gary, Trace Gary, Kade Gary, Shelby Hebert, Sydni Hebert, Ethan Castille and Zoe Castille.
She is preceded in death by her parents and half-siblings Mildred Buford, Gercey Russo, Joyce Derouen, Steve Champagne, Louis Champagne, Percey Champagne and Rufus Champagne.
Pallbearers will be Chad Hebert, Glen Gary, Lance Castille, Seth Gary, Trace Gary, Kade Gary and Ethan Castille.
Gift bearers will be Sydni Hebert, Shelby Hebert and Zoe Castille.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Mrs. Hebert’s dedicated caretakers and friends Cathy DuBois and Bonnie Viator for always staying with Irene in the hospital, taking Irene to her doctor’s appointments and being there for her in her final days.
To view the online obituary, view the video tribute and sign the online guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.