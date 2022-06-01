Irene Borres Choate, our dear sweet Nan, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 28, 2022, at her home, surrounded in love by her family. At her passing she was 94.
Funeral services celebrating Irene’s life will be held at 10 a.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with Fr. Anselm Ofodum officiating. Following the service, Mrs. Choate will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 8 a.m. until time of service at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday.
Irene was born February 8, 1928, in rural Iberia Parish near Loreauville to the late Wilfred Borres and the late Augusta Crochet Borres. As a child, she grew up in a home that taught the value of faith, family and hard work and she carried that with her through her life.
She and her husband of 67 years, Avery Choate, owned and operated their business, Choate Towing Service, Inc. in Intracoastal City for years. During that time, Irene managed the books, took care of customers and any other job that needed to be taken care of so that the business ran smoothly.
Outside of the business, Irene’s home life was what brought her the most joy. Home was where family came to visit, share good laughs, memories and a meal. Her nieces spoke of the wonderful Sunday dinners with fried chicken being one of Irene’s favorites and that Nan (as she was lovingly called) made sure everyone had a meal and left with food for later. She had the best neighbors and they all were blessed with her home baked goods and the homemade pralines and ice cream, a favorite for Avery. It was just her way of making everyone’s day and it made her heart happy.
One of her other favorite pastimes was taking care of her yard. She and Avery absolutely loved being outside tending to the grass and flowers and the fruit trees. It was said that she would pass up a vacation to be in her home with the people she loved.
Irene lived a beautiful life and is now reunited with her loved ones who have gone on before her. May her soul and the souls of the faithfully departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. We love you Nan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her nieces and caregivers for many years Pat Boutte and husband Ronald and Charlene Lancon; her foster daughter Brenda Elliott; her beloved cat “Sonny Boy” or Menoo as everyone called him; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Avery Owen Choate; her sister Alizia Borres Lancon; and her brother Melvin Borres.
Members of the family and her close friends will serve as pallbearers.
In honor of our Nan, please consider making a donation in her name to any of her favorite charitable organizations, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Lafayette Chapter #2, 108 Broad View Drive, Broussard, LA 70518, American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or Alzheimer’s Association, 7732 Goodwood Blvd., Ste. 110, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Irene’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.