Ireland A. Smith

A graveside celebration of life will be held for Ireland Anna Smith, 3 months, at 10 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery with Chaplain Layne officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held on Monday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
Baby Ireland Anna Smith, a resident of New Iberia, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at her parents residence.
She is survived by her parents, Nary Joseph Smith III and Amijah Ledet of New Iberia; grandparents, De’Shondria Jones, Daryel Ledet Jr., Trula C. Rayford, William Rayford, Nary Smith Jr. and Daweda Smith; great-grandparents, Nary Smith Sr. and Linda Smith, Anna Jones, Daryel Ledet Sr., Herbert Mitchell Jr, Ester Ledet, Marshall Coleman Sr., Thelma Coleman and Delilah Matthews; godparents Keonta Smith and Brian Moore; aunts Summer Coleman, Bianca Archon, Keonta Smith, Caitlyn Smith, Arianna Jones and Gerald Voorhies; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Daryel Ledet Sr., Anna Jones, Evelyn Smith, Emma Dell Coleman and Eanney Coleman.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.