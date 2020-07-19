A memorial service will be conducted for Inez Hebert Boullion, age 85, on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Korey Lavergne officiating.
A memorial visitation will follow the service at Evangeline Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Boullion passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at New Iberia Manor South.
Mrs. Boullion was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was the matriarch of the family who loved praying for her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her children Earl “Bully” Boullion Jr. and wife Bernadette, Rebecca “Becky” B. LeBlanc and companion Kenny Derouen and Cynthia “Cindy” B. Broussard and husband Michael “Mike,” all of New Iberia; eleven grandchildren, Jodi Fremin, Jason Breaux, Jimmy Breaux, Corey Breaux, Trent Comeaux, Trey Comeaux, Trevor Comeaux, Scott Boullion, Kelly Adams, Seth LeBlanc and Brandi Boullion; twenty nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother Allen Hebert and wife, Margaret, of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Boullion Sr.; parents, Dedier and Levee Romero Hebert; two daughters, Sandra B. Breaux and Jacqueline “Jackie” B. Comeaux; one grandchild, Brock Boullion; son-in-law Blane Comeaux; one sister, Earline Duhon; and two brothers, Vernice Hebert and Johnny Hebert.
Pallbearers will be Michael “Mike” Broussard, Trey Comeaux, Kenny Derouen, Taylor Richard, Brandon Fremin and Andy Romero.
Seth LeBlanc, Corey Breaux and Brennon Richard will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
The family would like to give special thanks to Brandi Boullion, Bethani Morgan, Dr. Robert Hankenhof and all of the staff of New Iberia Manor South for all of their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.