Private services will be held for the immediate family of Inez Derouen Guigneaux, 84, who passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Lafayette.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Inez Rita Derouen Guigneaux was born on September 28, 1935, to the late Willie Sr. and Alma Broussard Derouen. She was an awesome cook and a talented caterer. She retired from the Iberia Parish School System after 25 years, where she worked as a cafeteria manager. She was active in the School Nutrition Association on the local, state and national levels. Mrs. Guigneaux was a longtime member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. She also enjoyed sewing, spending time with her children and family gatherings.
Mrs. Inez is survived by daughters, Karen Ledet of Monroe, Charlotte Olivier of New Iberia, Jocelyn Derouen and husband Darryl of New Iberia, Theresa Lopez and husband Walter Jr. of New Iberia; sons, Alvin Guigneaux Jr. and wife Debbie of New Iberia and Keith Guigneaux of New Iberia; a brother, Willie Derouen Jr. of New Iberia; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Joseph Guigneaux Sr.; brothers Iris Paul Derouen, Carlton Derouen and Nolan Derouen; a granddaughter Chantel Lopez; and son-in-law Solomon Ledet.
Pallbearers are Alvin Guigneaux Jr., Keith Guigneaux, Darryl Derouen and Walter Lopez.
Honorary Pallbearer is Willie Derouen Jr.
Because Mrs. Guigneaux loved her church so much, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 201 Ambassador W. Lemelle Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.