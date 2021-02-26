A graveside service will be held for Ms. Ina Marie Butler, 55, at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery with Deacon Steve Rogers officiating.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at her residence.
She was a 1982 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and was employed by the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Shirley Jackson Butler, of New Iberia; one brother, Karl “K.B.” Butler of New Iberia; one nephew, Jalisa Davis of New Iberia; two aunts, Barbara J. Mitchell (Nathaniel) of New Iberia and Pearl Etienne of Lake Charles; and a host of cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Butler; maternal grandmother, Agnes Jackson; two uncles, Richard Jackson and Leroy Jackson; and two aunts, Rose Jackson and Amy James.
Active pallbearers will be Paul Davis, Larry Davis, Donald Davis, Malcolm Delcambre, Billy Harris and Robert Provost.
Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Butler, John Butler Jr. and Wayne Williams.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.