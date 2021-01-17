Ina Henry Sarkies, 88, a resident of New Iberia, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimers, while being cared for at Landmark of Acadiana on January 15, 202,1 at 11 pm.
Ina was the fourth of seven children born to Adam and Amelia Fontenot Henry in Beaver, on January 3, 1933. She graduated from Pine Prairie High School in 1951 and then from T.H. Harris Vo-Tech School in Opelousas in the secretarial curriculum.
Ina moved to New Iberia in 1953, where she met and married John Joseph Sarkies. After raising her family, she attended USL and graduated with a degree in Library Science. She then earned a Master’s Degree from LSU. She worked at N.I.S.H. as the librarian, where she retired after 20 years of service.
After retirement, Ina’s love of travel took her to all fifty states and many countries around the world. She also loved cooking Lebanese food and visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by her three sons Michael Thomas Sarkies and wife, Pat (née Savoy), of Carencro, Joseph Patrick Sarkies and wife, Susan (née Harris), of Carencro and Donald James Sarkies and wife, Connie (née Derise), of New Iberia; five grandchildren Ryan Sarkies and partner Dez Rivers, Rachel Sarkies Guidry and husband, Chad, Victoria Sarkies Racca and husband, Andrye, Nicholas Paul Sarkies and wife, Katelyn (née Huckaby) and Sadie Jo Sarkies Rauschenbach and husband, Ian; along with twelve great-grandchildren Rhett Thomas Sarkies, Patrick James Sarkies, Sophia Louise Rauschenbach, Harrison Thomas Rauschenbach, Amelia Jadee Guidry, Waylon Joseph Racca, Henry Raymond Racca, Aiden Jay Sarkies, Tyr Alexander Sarkies, Joseph Whitney Sarkies, Freya Magnolia Sarkies and Ember Anaisse Sarkies.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents; four sisters Lessie, Adele, Eileen and Carrie; and brothers Y.L. and M.L.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Sarkies at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum when Mrs. Sarkies will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed by Deacon John George Sarkies at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Sarkies, Nicholas Sarkies, Chad Guidry, Andrew Racca, Paul Aillett and Ian Rauschenbach.
A special thanks to Mrs. Sue Breaux for her love, devotion and kindness to Ms. Ina’s care and our family.
Thanks also to the staff at Azalea Assisted Living and Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Homes.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer Association or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
To view the online obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.