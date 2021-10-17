A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Ina Guiberteau, 90, who passed away peacefully at 3:49 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, surrounded by her family at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be at a later date. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Ina Garcia Guiberteau was born on June 29, 1931, to the late Joseph and Therese Decoux Garcia.
She attended Mt. Carmel Academy and was a 1948 graduate of New Iberia High School. She then worked for Robert Angers Real Estate and Insurance Agency. She and Bert Guiberteau Sr. were married on March 7, 1953, and had 64 wonderful years of marriage before Bert’s passing in 2017. Bert was the love of her life and kept her laughing as they explored the country on their many extensive trips. Together they raised three sons, Bert Jr., Gerald and Neal. Ina’s greatest love was her family.
She was an excellent cook and cooked daily for her family for 50 years. Her grandchildren looked forward to many a hot meal after school. Ina was a kind and generous woman. She loved reading, dancing, theater, movies and fashion, but music was her passion. She was a huge fan and collector of Elvis Presley. She and Bert attended the Elvis Festival 10 times. She was a member of three international Elvis Fan clubs and collected all of his music over the years. Ina was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She is survived by her three sons, Bert Guiberteau Jr. (Giselle) of Baton Rouge, Gerald Jude Guiberteau (Pam) of New Iberia, and Neal Guiberteau (Deanna) of New Iberia; grandchildren Jude Guiberteau Jr. (Erica), Natalie Kidder (Brock), Haley Delahoussaye (Hunter), Adam Guiberteau (Taylor), Mia Guiberteau, Erika Guiberteau, Monika Guiberteau and Chancey Guiberteau; great grandchildren Wyatt, John Luke, Lilah Grace, Briggs, Charity and Tallon; nephews David Belanger (Susan) and Donald Belanger (Debbie); and her favorite cousin Dorothy Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Guiberteau Sr.; brothers Ashton and Wofford Garcia; sister and brother-in-law Ruby and Allen Belanger; aunts Mable Decoux Jones, Levie Palistina, Anna Decoux and Blanche Hauser; and uncles Rene Decoux, Pat Decoux, Sidney DeCoux and Abel Decoux.
