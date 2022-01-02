Imelda Ann Broussard Dunbar, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at the First Health Hospice House.
She was born in Sulphur on May 20, 1938, to Swinfred J. and Marguerite (Richard) Broussard. Imelda grew up in New Iberia. She married Robert C. Dunbar Jr. and spent 63 sweet and treasured years together raising five children, witnessing in-laws join, and watching eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren born to the family.
Imelda was an accomplished, classically trained pianist, organist and music teacher and shared her gifts with churches and various communities in which she lived over the decades. Some of the local churches she played for were St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Southern Pines, North Carolina, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst, North Carolina, and St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She also played the organ and piano at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kinston, North Carolina.
Imelda is survived by her children Marie Cummings (John) of Carthage, North Carolina, Margaret Cutright (Wayne) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Ron Dunbar (Debbie) of Nashville, Indiana, and Swin Spivey (Aaron) of Maryland; and her daughter-in-law Lea Dunbar of Arizona. She will be dearly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her late husband Robert C. Dunbar Jr. on August 16, 2020. She is also predeceased by her son Robert C. Dunbar III (December 9, 1999); her grandson Andrew M. Dunbar (August 13, 2021); and her great-grandson Jacob J. Dunbar (April 2, 2007).