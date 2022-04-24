Funeral services for Imelda Ann Broussard Dunbar and her husband Robert C. Dunbar Jr. will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church in Lafayette. Imelda Ann Broussard Dunbar, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021.
She was born in Sulphur on May 20,1938, to Swinfred J. and Marguerite (Richard) Broussard. Imelda grew up in New Iberia. She married Robert C. Dunbar Jr. and spent 63 sweet and treasured years together raising five children, witnessing in-laws join and watching eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren born to the family.
Imelda was an accomplished, classically trained pianist, organist and music teacher and shared her gifts with churches and various communities in which she lived over the decades.
Imelda is survived by her children Marie Cummings (John) of Carthage, North Carolina, Margaret Cutright (Wayne) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Ron Dunbar (Debbie) of Nashville, Indiana, Swin Spivey (Aaron) of Maryland and her daughter-in-law Lea Dunbar of Arizona. She will be dearly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her late husband Robert C. Dunbar Jr. on August 16, 2020. She is also predeceased by her son Robert C. Dunbar III (December 9, 1999); her grandson Andrew M. Dunbar (August 13, 2021); and her great-grandson Jacob J. Dunbar (2007).