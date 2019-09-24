Ignace “Junior” Leger passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center with his family by his side. He was 81.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Private interment will be at a later date.
A longtime resident of New Iberia, Ignace Leger Jr., better known as Junior, was born in Rayne on November 16, 1937, to the late Ignace Sr. and Amelia Broussard Leger. He owned and operated Leger’s Welding Service for over 35 years. In his spare time, Mr. Leger enjoyed woodworking, trolling, hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Junior is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Saundra Harralson Leger; daughters Melanie Gore of Lafayette and Marcia Etie and husband Darrin of Jeanerette; sons Nathan Leger and wife Monique of Loreauville, Anthony Leger and wife Patricia of New Iberia and Dewain Collet and wife Kattie of New Iberia; a sister, Norma Jean Istre of Crowley; grandchildren Curtis Leger and spouse Miranda, Victoria Leger, Heather Pierret and spouse Corey, Alex Gore, Mason Etie, Branden Leger and spouse Alyssa and Hollie Ann Collet; great-grandchildren Ellis Leger, Anaka Leger, Keryth Leger, Elayne Leger, C.J. Pierret Jr., Hudson Pierret and Colyns Pierret; former wife Willa Anderson; and an aunt Rita Quibodeaux.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Welvin Leger and Gloria Ann Leger; and numerous aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Kidney Fund of Louisiana Inc., 8200 Hamson St. Suite 425, New Orleans, LA 70118.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.