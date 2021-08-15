Howard Olivier

Howard Anthony Olivier, 88, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at his home in Prairieville. In the interest of everyone’s safety during this time of COVID, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia with Rev. Randy Courville, Celebrant. Howard will await the resurrection at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville.
Howard was a loving husband for 55 years and a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a devout Catholic and lived his life in faith and was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Prairieville.
A native of Grand Marais, Howard moved to New Orleans where he married his beloved, Odel, and raised two daughters and then settled in Prairieville. He was a very friendly, personable man who easily talked to anyone he met and often learned something about them. He loved to stay connected with family and friends through regular phone calls. He had a very strong work ethic, never shied away from hard work and took great pride in getting up every morning and going to his job in order to take care of his family. He did not consider maintaining his yard as work but loved to keep his lawn and garden in pristine condition. He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Monique Olivier Getzinger and her husband Jac Getzinger Sr. of Rochester, Michigan, and Nicole Olivier Moore and her husband Peter Moore Jr. of Woodlands, Texas; one sister, Bessie Mae Olivier Decuir and her husband Oren Decuir; seven grandchildren, Jacob Getzinger, Janae Getzinger, Jay Getzinger, Jac Getzinger Jr., Mia Moore, Alexa Moore and Alyssa Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Odel Bordenave Olivier; his parents, Alcide Olivier Sr. and Ethel Boutte Olivier; and his brother Alcide Olivier Jr.
Active pallbearers were Jac Getzinger Sr., Peter Moore Jr., Jacob Getzinger, Jay Getzinger, Jac Getzinger Jr. and Troy Decuir.
Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to each of you for the expressions of love and condolences.