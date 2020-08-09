The Heavens have a new star. Howard Malcolm “Mac” Stearns Jr. passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus. He was 92 years old. Mac wrote his own obituary in 2012. In it, he predicted his death in 2028 at age 100. The man was larger than life, a tour de force, truly a force of nature.
Mac was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on April 15, 1928, and grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut, and Brandon, Vermont. After graduating from William Hall High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly serving with the 5th Cavalry Regiment of the First Cavalry Division in the Army of Occupation of Japan. Upon completion of his enlistment, he obtained a bachelor of arts degree from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, and started his career in Mortgage Banking with Connecticut General Life Insurance Company. During the following 40 years he lived in Houston and Dallas; Philadelphia; Ringwood, New Jersey, and Miami, and became a nationally recognized expert in financing large commercial real estate projects. As a commercial broker in the 1960s and 1970s during Houston’s “go-go years,” he was instrumental in financing almost every large retail mall in the city. During his career he achieved the professional recognition of CMB, Certified Mortgage Banker, and CRF, Certified Real Estate Financier, and was a well-known lecturer at the graduate level at many colleges and universities.
Upon retirement, Mac relocated to New Iberia and immediately fell in love with the community. He was a long-time board member and past president of the Iberia Performing Arts League (IPAL) and thoroughly enjoyed acting in and directing plays in the surrounding area. He was a member and former board member of the Teche Museum; member of New Iberia Rotary Club where he served as treasurer and was a Paul Harris Fellow; and also was a member of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association. He was a long-time member of the Downtown Business Association and was a king of the Christmas Parade. He was active as a friend of both the library and The Shadows. Mac was a member of The American Legion Post 335 and the Attakapas Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution, where he was the recipient of the World War II Service Medal. He was a member of The Church of the Epiphany, where he served as a member of the vestry and as treasurer. He loved his family, traveled extensively, and he loved the theater, especially IPAL.
In 1976, Mac married Julie Dantagnan Stearns. Together, they had nine children. Mac is survived by a son, Kenneth Roy Stearns and wife Karen of Houston, Texas; daughter Carolyn Stearns Shean and husband William of Georgetown, Texas; stepson Maurice D. Shannon IV and wife Gwen of Crosby, Mississippi; stepson Patrick B. Shannon and wife Connie of Youngsville; stepdaughter Bridget S. Hancock and husband Walt of Georgetown, Texas; stepdaughter Colleen L. Shannon of New Orleans; stepdaughter Laurie A. Shannon of Houma; stepson Neal M. Shannon of Kinnelon, New Jersey; and stepson Casey T. Shannon and wife Selena of Berwick. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren; Nicholaus, Katrina and Kendall Stearns and Kathryn Stearns Williamson; Kasaundra Shean White and Tyler Shean; Erin Atkinson, Maurice D. 5th and Thomas Shannon; Jessica David, Allison Manning and Matthew Hancock; Carli, Marcus, and Bryanna Shannon; and Brady Shannon. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, one niece and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard M. and Catherine June Stearns; stepmother Helen Holm Stearns; his first wife, Marilyn Roy Stearns; his second wife, Julie Dantagnan Stearns of New Iberia; sister June Stearns Hallowell and husband Walter of Gwynedd, Pennsylvania, and grandson Kyle Holmes.
Memorial donations may be made to Iberia Performing Arts League. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
To view on-line obituary and sign guest book, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.