Howard Joseph Romero Jr., a native of Erath and longtime resident of New Iberia, passed
away peacefully Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Landmark of Acadiana surrounded by his loving family. He was 73. Howard was born March 2, 1947, in Erath to the late Joseph Howard Romero Sr. and the late Inez Simon Romero.
Howard was a proud veteran of the United States Army and Air Force and served his country during the Vietnam War. He has worked in many facets of business, always in a management role. His ability to manage businesses led him to one of his favorite pastimes, coaching in sports. Howard actively coached his daughter in many sports and even coached while serving in Vietnam. He was an avid Saints and LSU Tigers fan. His greatest passion and most proud moment in his life was the birth of his daughter, Kristi, whom he affectionately called “My Baby.” He lived his life for her and was so very proud when his baby received her master’s degree from Louisiana State University. Howard leaves a legacy of love that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Rest well Howard. Until we meet again.
Survivors include his daughter Kristi Romero; his grandson, Kaleb James Deshotel; his sister and brothers, Evelyn Menard, Presley Romero (Fonda) and Preston Romero (Dot); his godson, Rickey Romero; his sisters-in-law, Gloria Romero and Mary Ann Michout; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Dennis Romero; brother-in-law, Andrew Menard; and sister-in-law, Ruby Maitre Soignier.
Private services will be held for Howard and he will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Rickey Romero, Tim Poe, Mike Arceneaux, Kurt Menard, Brian Menard and Mark Romero.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Lourdes Hospice, and to the staff of Landmark of Acadiana, especially Kathy and Taylor, for their care and compassion shown.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Howard’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your condolences and memories.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.