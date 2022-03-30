Howard Joseph Bourque Jr., a longtime resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, surrounded in love by his family. At his passing he was 72.
Funeral services celebrating Howard’s life will be held at 7 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022, with Rev. Msgr. J. Robert Romero officiating. Howard will be laid to rest with military honors at Holy Family Mausoleum at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 p.m. until service time on Thursday, with the Rosary being prayed at 5:30 p.m.
Howard was born May 20,1949, in Delcambre to that late Howard Joseph Bourque Sr. and the late Odelle Barrilleaux Walker and was the third born of the four children to that union.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Upon his return home, he began a career in the oilfield that would span over 45 years. During those years, Howard worked with various oilfield companies in the Acadiana area such as National Oilwell and Cardinal Wireline.
Outside of his work, he lived a simple yet fulfilling life. He was known for his carpentry skills and built his own home among other projects. Paul recalled his dad’s love of antique cars and how much he enjoyed his 1932 Ford Hotrod, while Jody reminisced of the many camping trips with the Airstream Club taken throughout the United States.
As his sister Brenda stated, “Howard lived life on his own terms and made the absolute best of every day. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. Rest well for you have earned your heavenly reward of eternal peace and rest.”
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Jody Bourque Lejeune (Jeremy), Paul Joseph Bourque (Christie), Mark Savage, John Savage (Ashli) and Matthew Savage (Kristy); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters Brenda Bourque Romero (Carrol), Gayle Bourque Johnson (Stuart) and Dorothy Dautrieul Choate; and his former wife and mother of his children Sarah Matchkus Bourque.
Along with his parents Howard was preceded in death by his grandson Shane Joseph Ray Jr.; and his grandparents Clarence Barrilleaux Sr. and Helen Comeaux Barrilleaux and Vilmar and Marie Derouen Bourque
In Howard’s memory, please consider a memorial contribution to the Disabled American Veterans Department of Louisiana, P.O. Box 1271, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories by visiting Howard’s memorial page www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.