Howard Joseph Boudreaux, affectionately known as “Buddy,” passed away at the age of 90 in the morning hours of Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home in Baldwin.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin on Wednesday, July 14, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again Thursday, July 15, from 8 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., which will be officiated by Deacon Gerald Bourg, Buddy’s neighbor and good friend. Following the service, Buddy will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the mausoleum in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Baldwin.
Buddy was born in Franklin on March 7, 1931, and was one of 10 children born to Narcisse and Lorenza Boudreaux. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Following his time in the military, Buddy began a 56 year career in the engineering industry. He began that career with T.F. Kramer, Inc., which changed to Kramer and Miller Inc., then to Miller, Thomas, and Miller Inc., and finally as it is today, Miller Engineers and Associates Inc.
During his career he helped countless people with their surveying needs, even helping to lay out the baseball fields in Baldwin, most of which he would do in his spare time. It was said that he knew virtually every property line around. It can truly be said that he loved his job and was good at it. When he wasn’t working and especially after retiring, Buddy enjoyed spending time at his camp on the Teche, which he, along with his family, built by hand with only manual hand tools, except for a chainsaw. His last years were spent surrounded by family and friends as he battled Parkinson’s disease, which was the only reason he retired in the first place. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include five children, Buddy Boudreaux and his wife Julie of Natchitoches, Ronnie Boudreaux and his wife Christie of Sorrel, Warren Boudreaux and his wife Debbie of Baldwin, Brendy B. Sauce and her husband Herschel of Franklin and Peggy B. Lancon and her husband Kevin of Baldwin; one brother, Francis Boudreaux and his wife Bobbie of Baton Rouge; one sister, Luna B. Clements of Franklin; 16 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Bouton Boudreaux; his parents, Narcisse Boudreaux and Lorenza Laine Boudreaux; three brothers, Lannace Boudreaux, Dallas Boudreaux and Jimmy Boudreaux Sr.; four sisters, Inez B. Aycock, Jeanne B. Rivette, Irene B. Boudreaux and Dolores B. Billiot; and a son-in-law, Douglas St. Germain.
Serving as pallbearers will be his sons Buddy, Ronnie and Warren Boudreaux; son-in-law Kevin Lancon; grandson Grant St. Germain; and family friend Glen Delcambre.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Buddy’s caregivers, Glen Delcambre, Carlie Sauce, Anna Simoneaux, Jennifer Savoie and Stephanie Verdin, who took such loving care of him in his time of need.
