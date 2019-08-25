Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Horace P. Myers, 78, who passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his home in Broussard.
Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Rev. Louis Richard will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday.
A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Horace P. Myers was born in Jeanerette on February 2, 1941, to the late Howard Myers and Stella Bonin Hebert. He owned and operated Acadiana Elevator for many years. He met the love of his life, Jane, on Labor Day of 1957 and they were married two years later. Mr. Myers was a great dancer, a die-hard Saints fan, and an avid golfer who also loved LSU football, camping, fishing, and doing yard work. He was President of Men’s Civitan Club in Lafayette, member and Vice President of FOGI (Friends of Grand Isle), and a member of Ruff Ruff Krewe of Blue Dog. Mr. Myers was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Mr. Myers is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jane Segura Myers; sons Troy Myers and wife Cathy of Youngsville and David Myers of Broussard; daughter Angela Voiles and husband Jeff of Youngsville; sisters Lynn Derenthal, Verlie Trahan, and Christine Myers and spouse Sue, all of Lafayette; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Johnny Myers, Jason Hebert, and Patsy Hebert.
Pallbearers will be Brett Myers, Brodie Richard, Carey Justin Brown, Khris Bell, Dixon Liljegren, and Scott Guilbeau.
Honorary pallbearers are Joel Guilbeau and Henry Martin.
