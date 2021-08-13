Funeral Services for Horace Istre will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory in Broussard. The family will receive visitors from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Horace passed away peacefully at The Carpenter House under the care of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Horace was a native of Rayne/Crowley and was a resident of New Iberia. Horace was a welder for over 50 years and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed crafting using his welding skills and enjoyed cutting grass on his Kubota tractor. He took pride in working outside on the land he so loved. Sitting on the front porch listening to Cajun music was his relaxing time along with watching cowboy movies. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Horace is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rose Hargrave Istre; two daughters, Michelle (John) LeMaire of New Iberia and Sandra I. (Blaise) Louviere of New Iberia; one son, Keith A. Istre of New York, New York; six grandchildren, Robin LeMaire, Stephen LeMaire, Chaz Louviere (Brittany), Abigail LeMaire (Loveless Jr.), Jake Louviere (Meghan) and Natalie Louviere; two brothers, Murphy Istre and Julius Istre; and one sister, Helen Pepper.
Mr. Istre was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Istre and Nola Stutes; three brothers, Claran Istre, Ernest Istre and Widley Istre; and one sister, Earline Navarre.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at The Carpenter House for the care given to our dear Horace in his final days. Memorial donations in Horace’s name are requested to be made to St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House, 923 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA, 70503.
Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Horace Istre by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Mr. Horace Istre and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard, 330-8006.
To plant a tree in memory of Horace Istre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.