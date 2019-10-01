Hollie Brown Snyder

Memorial services will be conducted for Mrs. Hollie Marie Brown Snyder, 74, at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 5, 2019, at Saint Mathews Church in Ravenswood, West Virginia.
Mrs. Snyder passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence.
A native of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and resident of New Iberia. Mrs. Snyder was the daughter of Gertrude Klinkhamer Brown and the late Max C. Brown. Hollie attended Chicago University in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She worked for various newspapers in West Virginia and Ohio as well as the Daily Iberian and the Abbeville Meridional. She also worked in the business offices at Iberia Medical Center and Dauterive Hospital. Most recently, she was a tour guide at the Konriko Rice Mill in New Iberia.
Mrs. Snyder enjoyed being a part of special interest groups and was instrumental in the establishment of the Humane Society in New Iberia. She also enjoyed reading, writing, painting and tending to her flowers. Mrs. Snyder also enjoyed going to estate sales and adored spending time with her granddaughter. Hollie enjoyed life, lived it to the fullest and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Snyder of New Iberia; mother, Gertrude Brown of Ravenswood, West Virginia; daughter Jodie Wells and husband David of New Iberia; granddaughter Kaitlin Comeaux of Monroe; and her nephew Vernon Garber of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her father Max C. Brown; sister Marsha Jo Wallace; and aunt Martha Garber.
