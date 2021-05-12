DES ALLEMANDS — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Hilda Vicknair O’Brien, 85, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Des Allemands. Rev. Ray A. Hymel will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The visitation will continue on Saturday at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Des Allemands from 9 a.m. until the service time.
A native of Killona and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. O’Brien passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Iberia Medical Center.
Hilda was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family deeply. She loved to dance and nothing could stop her from “cutting a rug” on a dance floor when the music started playing. Hilda was a talented seamstress, having learned to sew at an early age from her mother. She will forever be remembered as a kind and loving woman by her family and all those who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Amanda Folse and Maxine Rhoads (Taddy); grandchildren Zack Louviere, Aaron Louviere (Tabitha), Brodie Mouton (Adrin), Jordy Mouton, Jamie Flood and Johanna Tregre; great-grandchildren Layla, Hunter, Trae, Olivia, Eli, Easton, Sawyer and Aurora; stepdaughter Cynthia O’Brien Arthur; and step-grandchildren Nicole Begnaud, Tiffany O’Brien and Heath Arthur.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley P. Folse; second husband, Clarence O’Brien; daughters Janet Leleaux and Elaine Tregre; parents, Otto Vicknair Sr. and Amanda Vicknair; siblings Peggy Gautreaux, Ivy LeBlanc, Vivian Pitre, Otto Vicknair Jr. and Remi Vicknair; and stepson Orien O’Brien.
Pallbeares will be Zachary Louviere, Aaron Louviere, Brodie Mouton, Jordy Mouton, Floyd Flugence and Hunter DuBois.
Honorary pallbearer will be Scotty McKenney.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.