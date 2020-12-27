Hilda Segura Louviere, our devoted mother and beloved grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her residence on the morning of Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She lived a beautiful and full life of 94 years.
Hilda was born February 20, 1926, the only child of the late Ulysse and Paula Landry Segura of New Iberia. She lived a simple life filled with her most precious needs, her faith and her family. She had a devotion to the Blessed Mother and prayed her Rosary faithfully, and gave of herself to the care and love of her family. One of her favorite times was getting together for Sunday dinner and sharing a meal. In her spare time she enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles in ink and volunteered as a Pink Lady at Iberia Medical Center. She leaves a legacy of faith and love that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Linda Louviere Freyou (Glenn), Gerald Rene Louviere Sr. (Peggy) and Elizabeth Louviere Thibodeaux (Michael); her grandchildren David Freyou, Kevin Freyou, Troy Freyou, Jerry Louviere, Chris Louviere, Sydney Jo LeBlanc (Jed), Lanie McCroskey (Sam), Courtney Dugas (Taylor) and Casey Thibodeaux; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Theresa Louviere.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Sidney Joseph Louviere; and her granddaughter Lori Louviere.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Mark Derise will be the celebrant and Fr. Kory Lavergne will serve as concelebrant. Readers for the mass will be Sydney Jo LeBlanc and Mary Courtney Dugas. Following the mass, Mrs. Louviere will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers are David, Kevin and Jackson Freyou, Gerald Louviere Jr., Chris Louviere and Casey Thibodeaux.
Honorary pallbearers are Dylan Freyou, Sidney Michael Freyou, Troy Freyou Jr., Christopher Louviere II, Joseph LeBlanc, Bennett Louviere, Jed LeBlanc, Sam McCroskey and Taylor Dugas.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Tim Viator and his staff, Connie Louviere, Darla Lockett and Tina Derise for the care and compassion shown to our mother while in their care. You are greatly appreciated.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences by visiting Mrs. Louviere’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.