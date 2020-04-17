A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Hilda Rose Stutts, 63, the former Hilda Rose Jones, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Mausoleum of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery with Fr. Thomas H. Vu, celebrant.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Hilda was a member Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, a 1975 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School, employed by Jeanerette Mills for many years and employed by the ARC of Iberia.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Robert Edward Stutts Jr. of New Iberia; one son, Nicholas James Stutts of New Iberia; one daughter, Ronitra Marie Stutts of New Iberia; one sister, Catherine Jones of New Iberia; four brothers, Francis Jones Sr. (Linda), Nelson Jones (Jeanette) of New Iberia, Raymond Jones (Charlestina) of Lafayette and Johnny Jones (Mary) of Saint Martinville; three grandchildren, Tanaysia Stutts, Tayvon Stutts and Tristen Jones; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Early Jones and Lorena George Jones; one sister, Mary Ann J. Chretien; several aunts and uncles.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.