JEANERETTE — A private graveside service for Hilda “Jeanette” Falls Reynolds, 79, will be held in St. James Baptist Church Cemetery with interment immediately following. Pastors Francis Davis and Kevin Williams, Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Claremore, Oklahoma will officiate the service.
Hilda, affectionately called “Jeanette” was born on Sunday, October 20,1940, to the union of the late Benjamin Falls Sr. and Hilda Jeanette Thompson Falls (for whom she was named) in Weeks Island. After graduating from Henderson High School, Class of 1958, she went on to attend college for a few years. She then enlisted into the U.S. Navy and received an honorable discharge. She was married to Travis Lewis and they were blessed with one daughter, Pamela. After returning to Louisiana for a short while, she relocated to California, then on to Claremore, Oklahoma, in 1991. She immediately began employment with Bell South (now AT&T) as an Operator and retired after 35 plus years of service. She recently returned home finally settling in Four Corners, in 2019.
Jeanette accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized as a young child at St. James Baptist Church by the late Pastor Walter Buckner (Weeks Island). While in Oklahoma she was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Rev. Kevin Williams, Pastor. After returning home, she reunited St. James Baptist Church, (Lydia) where her roots began, under the pastorate of Rev. Francis Davis.
In addition to her parents and second mother, Audrey Jones Falls, she was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Tamika Lewis; and two siblings, Aldonia “Cookie” Plumboy and George Lloyd Alexander Jr.
Jeanette peacefully transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, May 1, 2020, in her home in Four Corners, following a lengthy illness.
Jeanette leaves to celebrate her life and cherish precious memories with her daughter Pamela Carbin and her husband, Alexander of Claremore, Oklahoma; son Wilton Reynolds of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Gregory Brown of Stockton, California, Daivon Ballard of San Diego, California and Dion Jackson of Houston, Texas; eleven siblings, Benjamin (Felicia) Falls Jr. of Vacaville, Gerald Falls of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sydney (Lorette) Chenet of Baton Rouge, Carolyn Francis of Franklin, Ira Lee Alexander of Inglewood, California, Bonnie Chenet of Alberquerque, New Mexico, Diane Charles, Beverlyh Alexander and Andrew Alexander, all of Four Corners, Curtis (Carol) Jones and Debra Walker, both of Houston, Texas and Ronnie (Monica) Chenet of Prairieville; seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who loved her dearly but and will always have a special place in their hearts.
