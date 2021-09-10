A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Herman Locks, 67, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
He will await the resurrection in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.
Herman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was an honorable discharged veteran.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Marsha King Locks of New Iberia; three sons, Herman Locks Jr. of New Iberia, Jayson Locks (Ashley) of Riverton, Utah and Christopher King Sr. of New Iberia; one daughter, Cheryl Stevens (Rodney) of New Iberia; one brother, Earl Locks Sr. (Flora); three sisters, Frances Collette (Tony), Elaine Dorsey (Francis) and Lillian Polk (Michael) of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Jawanna Sinagal, Ja’Christien King, Ja’Christopher King, Latavian Locks Sr., Christopher King Jr., De’Andra Singleton and Ra’Shad Stevens, all of New Iberia, and Dominic Locks of Riverton, Utah; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one grandson, Courtlynn Stevens; parents, David Locks Sr. and Lillian Charles Locks; two brothers, David Locks Jr. and Macklin Locks; and two sisters, Geraldine Locks and Lynda Locks.
Active pallbearers are Rodney Stevens, Rodrick Collins, Gabriel Dorsey, Patrick Steward, Thaddeus Sereal and Latavian Locks.
Honorary pallbearers are Christopher King Sr., Herman Locks Jr., Ja’Christopher King, Christopher King Jr., Ra’Shad Stevens and Jayson Locks.