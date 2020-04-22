BREAUX BRIDGE — A private burial will be held for Herman Landry, 89, who passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Herman honorably served in the United States Army National Guard for 32 years and worked for the St. Martin Parish Police Jury for 25 years. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his son Danny Paul Landry (Sarah); daughter Shelly Albert (Lawrence); brother Patrick Landry; grandchildren Shawn M. Albert (Stacy), Francine A. Faulk, Sonia Landry Hebert (Joshua) and Daniel Paul Landry; and great-grandchildren Grace Hebert, Mia Hebert, Dustin Fontenot and Ross Fontenot.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emeliane Bijeaux Landry; parents, Louis and Cecile Poche Landry Jr.; brothers Wallace Landry and Lambert Landry; and sisters Mildred Breaux, Alida Laneaux and Agles Cormier.
Pallbearers will be Danny Paul Landry, Shelly Albert, Shawn M. Albert, Daniel Paul Landry, Lawrence Albert and Josh Hebert.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.