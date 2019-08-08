Herman Christopher Green

Herman Christopher “Jap” Green, 77, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 6:30 a.m. at Franklin Healthcare Center.
Visitation will be observed on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. until memorial services beginning at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544.
Burial will follow funeral services in the Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Herman leaves to cherish his memories, his children Christopher Green, Michael Ray Green, Donald Ray Hensley, Tyrone Hensley, Ronald Lee Hensley, Reginald Hensley, Anita Hensley, Djuan Hensley, Barry Hensley, Macklin Reed and Sarina Reed-Lewis; his sister Stella Lewis-Dennis (Lawrence); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He now joins in Heaven, those who preceded him in death, his parents, Henry Green Sr., and Bernice Lewis; his wife, Judy Ledet-Green; his brothers Henry Green Jr., and Eddie Green; one sister Katherine Ollier; and a son, Ronald Lee Hensley