Herman Christopher Green

Herman Christopher “Jap” Green, 77, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 6:30 a.m. at Franklin Healthcare Center.
Visitation will be observed on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 1 p.m. until memorial services beginning at 2 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 604 Lovette Street, Jeanerette, LA 70544.
Burial will follow funeral services in the Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
“Jap,” as he was known by all, was born on February 3, 1942, in Jeanerette, to the union of the late Henry Green Sr. and Bernice Lewis. He resided at Franklin Health Care Center in Franklin since 2005.
He was educated through Iberia Parish School and began employment with Breaux Chevrolet and later spent the remainder of his employment career at Lapeyrouse Motors where he was not only an employee but a member of the Lapeyrouse Motors Family.
“Jap” rededicated his life to Christ and became a faithful member of Champions Life Church under the leadership of Bishop Ivory Ledet.
He was married to the late Judy Green and to their union one son, Christopher Green, was born.
He was father to Michael Ray Green, Donald Ray Hensley, Tyrone Hensley, Ronald Lee Hensley, Reginald Hensley, Anita Hensley, Djuan Hensley, Barry Hensley, Macklin Reed and Sarina Reed-Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Green Sr., and Bernice Lewis; wife, Judy Ledet-Green; brother Henry Green Jr.; brother Eddie Green; sister Katherine Ollier; and son Ronald Lee Hensley.
Herman Green leaves to cherish his memories, his sister Stella Lewis-Dennis (Lawrence); his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces, cousins, family and friends who knew and loved “Jap!”
