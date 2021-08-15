Herby Pourciau

Herby “Herb/Bubby” Rudolph Pourciau Jr. rode into the sunset on Aug. 12, 2021 at the age of 77 in Baton Rouge. He loved and is loved by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, family and friends.
Herb started off his young years as a “cowboy.” He grew into an adventurer with a passion for the outdoors and hunting. He enthusiastically shared this passion with his wife, two daughters, and grandchildren, taking them on hunts and target shooting. His infectious energy and compassion brought smiles, love, laughter and friendship to family, adopted family and friends.
Herb was a proud Ragin’ Cajun, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1966. As a young engineer, he worked to develop and was the lead engineer of the U.S. Navy’s “Brown Water” fleet of coastal patrol boats better known as Swift Boats which were used extensively throughout the Vietnam War to patrol the Mekong Delta, rescue missions and covert special operations.
As his career progressed, he worked 50-plus years as a project engineer and project manager for oil and gas projects domestically and internationally. He was a registered professional engineer and served as Chapter President for the Louisiana Engineering Society and as Chairman of the Louisiana Engineering selection board. He was the owner of Continental Engineering & Construction Services, Inc for over 20 years where he provided engineering and construction management services for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Africa, South and Central America and India.
Later in his career, he led facility decommissioning programs at both Apache Corporation and Fieldwood Energy where he was responsible for the removal of hundreds of platforms and pipelines and was regarded as an expert in the field of decommissioning. Herb was also instrumental in founding the U.S. GOM Diver Safety Work Group which was established to provide safety guidelines to the commercial oil and gas diving industry. Herb served on the executive board of that committee from 2012 to 2013.
Herb was “handier than pockets on a shirt” and the definition of an engineer. He loved the challenge of even solving complex problems that others could not. He also loved sharing his wisdom, experience, knowledge and crazy stories with so many in the industry and many were lucky to have been mentored by him.
Herb is survived by his wife of 15 years, Candace; his daughters Noelle O’Neal (Kerry) and Nicole Pourciau Larriviere (James); stepsons Gene Wallis (Maria) and Austin Wallis (Amanda); grandchildren Hannah Nicole Krampe, Nicolas James Pourciau Larriviere and Julia Noelle Pourciau Larriviere; step-grandchildren Corey Million, Kaiden Goddard, William, Charles, Loretta and Oliver Wallis; siblings Wayne (Butch), Peggy and Glenn; nieces and nephews Chad, Rose Marie, Shawn, Tina, Sharlee, Marie, Joshua, Charlie, Claire and Christopher. There were also many wonderful individuals who considered him a father figure.
The “Man, the myth, the legend” will live in his family and friends through his spirit, wisdom, sayings and stories.
He had a love of life that was contagious and family and friends were drawn to him due to his zeal for “living large.” His canaille Cajun grin and larger than life laugh are notorious. He really lived and the stories really did happen. Whether he was eating Blue Bell ice cream for the millionth time or sitting by a proper campfire in South Texas, we will forever hear the words he often said...“It don’t get no better than this.”
A celebration of Herb’s life will be held for family and close friends in the near future.