Herbert Dennis Allen

A Home-going service celebrating the life of Herbert “Herb” Dennis Allen, 59, will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks St., in New Iberia. Pastor Mark Lewis and Pastor Francis Davis will the co-officiate the service.
His earthly frame will be laid to rest in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Delcambre.
Visitation will begin on Saturday at 7 a.m. at the church and conclude at the time of the funeral services.
“Herb,” as he was affectionately known, was born on Friday, July 8, 1960, in Erath, a blessing to the late Ulysses Allen Sr. and Agnes Derouen Allen. He attended the schools of Iberia Parish. He and the love of his life and wife, Angelene, enjoyed 33 years together.
Herbert’s Christian journey began as an infant and he was baptized at Our Lady Of the Lake Catholic Church. Having a desire to know God more personally and intimately, he fully committed his life to the Lord Jesus Christ and united with the Bibleway Christian Fellowship where he was very active in ministry under the leadership of Pastor Francis Davis. He was led to unite with the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church family. Herb had a servant’s heart and was committed to the support and work of the ministry as a Deacon and was a right hand to Pastor Mark Lewis.
Herbert had strong work ethics that he utilized to care for his family. He was a Janitorial Supervisor for the Lafayette Parish School Board. He took pride in his work at Truman Early Childhood Education Center and JW Faulk Elementary School, where he was loved by his co-workers and the students equally.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a grandson, baby Kodi Raymond; ten siblings, Gayle Antoine, Ann Gracie, Amelia Green, Linda Comeaux, Ricky Allen, Mervin Allen, Charles Allen, Ulysses Allen Jr., Ulysses Earl Allen and Verlis Allen; and his father-in-law Eddie Moore.
Herbert having finished his course in faith, transitioned to eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Iberia General Medical Center after a brief illness. This “Gentle Giant’s” life can be summed up as being selfless and sacrificial.
Even though Herb is no longer with us in this earthly realm, his legacy, love and Christian example will always embrace the hearts of his wife, Angelene Fusilier-Allen of New Iberia; his seven children, Lavasha Allen, Laterria Allen, Dominique White, Darlovvel Fusilier, Horatio Fusilier, Olajuwon Fusilier and Devon White, all of New Iberia; eight siblings, Marlene (Rene) Phillips, Beverly (Michael) Toussaint, Larry Allen and Eric (Valerien) Allen, all of New Iberia, Jacqueline Roberts and Gloria Allen, both of Houston, Texas, and Delores (Phil) Ruffin of Abbeville; mother-in-law Dorothy “Mell” Lewis of New Iberia; other survivors include his grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives, friends and the Mt. Calvary Church family.
“I have fought a good fight I have finished the race, I have kept the faith… forever safe in the arms of Jesus.
