Herbert Dartez

Herbert “Boo” Dartez, age 89, passed away March 16, 2020, peacefully in his sleep after fighting a long battle of chronic pneumonia.
Herbert was born on September 18, 1930 and was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served in the Army from July 11, 1951 through June 26, 1953. He grew up on Avery Island and was the son of Lelias “Chet” and Enola Savoy Dartez. He was the oldest of six siblings. He retired from Akzo Salt after forty dedicated years of employment. He married the love of his life, Betty Jane Rogers on December 17, 1951, and remained happily married throughout the rest of their lives. Hebert took pride in his wood work and enjoyed many days in his shop listening to Cajun music while creating and painting. He found great joy in spending quality time visiting with his grandsons and their children up until his death. His love for life, jokes, self made songs and never ending smile, will forever live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
A small private wake was held at Pellerin Funeral home followed with a gravesite service blessed by Father Keith Landry at St. Marcellus Cemetery in Rynella on March 18, 2020.
Pallbearers were Jed, Zachary, Guy, Schaubert, Mitch Romero, Rome and Atlas Simpson.
Herbert is survived by, daughters Julie Schaubert, Babette Romero; son Robert Dartez; sister Janice Delcambre; grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of New Iberia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and siblings Mary Alice Perry, Gilbert Pat Dartez, Kate Rogers and baby Barbara.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mr. Dartez’s best friends, Elsie LeBlanc, Whitney Gautreaux, army companion Newman Dubea, caregiver Lisa Jones-Lewis, the staff of Azeala Estates, Acadian Home Care, the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, nurse Seth Poche and Hospice Veteran’s Organization, for their care and compassion.