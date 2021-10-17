Henry Joseph Peltier Jr., a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, with his family at his side, at the age of 82. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Henry came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will be the celebrant. Scripture Readers will be Lloyd Verret and Nanette Dartez (godchild). Gift bearers will be his four granddaughters. Following the mass, he will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a Rosary being led by the Men’s Rosary Group at 6 p.m.
Visiting hours will resume on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 8 a.m. until time of services.
Henry, the third oldest of five children, was born December 31, 1938, on Weeks Island to the late Henry Peltier and the late Azilda Lopez Trim.
He retired from the City of New Iberia after 45 years of service working as a civil engineer for Mr. John Rochell and Mr. Alvin Badeaux. His favorite pastimes were camping with the Bayou Allegro Club and The Allegro Club. Henry and Barbara were also members of the Square Dance Club and The Hoe Downers of New Iberia.
Above all, his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world. Known as “Poppie” to many, he leaves a legacy of love and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 63 years, Barbara Louviere Peltier, who herself was remarkable in her love and devotion in the final days; his three children, Penny Peltier Peltier (Phil), Trudy Peltier Touchet (Richard) and Brian Peltier (Bridget); his six grandchildren, Ashley Segura (Beau), Brittany Jones (Brad), Brandon Hebert (Kayla), Laci Norris (Brian), Kayla Richard (Lyndsey) and Beau Peltier (Lauren); and his ten great-grandchildren, Ayden Hebert, Paxtin Johnson, Liam Norris, Aubree Hebert, Beckham Boudreaux, Landon Segura, Landree Norris, Hensley Peltier, Harper Peltier and Gray Jones.
Along with his parents, he was proceeded in death by his grandson Beau Peltier; his brothers George Peltier and Allen Peltier; his sisters Jolen Arcement and Linda Romero; his brothers-in-law Edward Arcement, Raywood Romero and Edward Louviere; his sisters-in-law Ethel A. Peltier, Ethel W. Peltier, Theresa Peltier and Mary Ann Louviere; and his in-laws Oliver Louviere and Noemie Comeaux Louviere.
Pallbearers will be Beau Segura, Brad Jones, Brian Norris, Brandon Hebert, Beau Peltier and Jerry Paul Arcement.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Verret, Elverse Babineaux, Ronnie Landry, Jerry Verret and Trent Peltier.
The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Brock Romero, Dr. William Roth and Hospice of Acadiana for the care and services provided.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Henry’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com to share your memories and condolences.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.