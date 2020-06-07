A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Henry J. Dauterive, Jr. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with the Very Rev. William Blanda to serve as the celebrant.
Entombment will be at Holy Family Cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Dauterive passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 95.
Mr. Dauterive had Bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics and a Master’s in Clinical Psychology from Tulane University and a Doctorate in Law from LSU.
He practiced law in New Iberia, served as a City and State District and Federal judge before retiring to manage family business interests.
He headed numerous civic activities, including the New Iberia Jaycees, New Iberia Kiwanis Club, Iberia Parish United Way, Shadows on the Teche Council, Iberia Parish Bar Association, New Iberia Planning and Zoning Commissions, Iberia Regional Planning Commission and the New Iberia Catholic School Board.
He was a charter member of the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights, a member of the Louisiana Council on Human Relations and served 50 years as Board Member and Chairman of IberiaBank.
Survivors include his daughters Suzanne Babineaux and husband Erroll of New Iberia and Nanette Dauterive of New Iberia; brother Dr. Eugene Dauterive; grandchildren Lindsay Mata Nicholson and husband Barrett, Melissa Mata, Mallory Mata McGowan and husband Ian, Marianna Mata Lewis and husband Tucker, Charlie Babineaux and wife Emily and Elise Babineaux Faucheaux and husband Blair; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Sue Wiseman Dauterive; father, Dr. Henry Joseph Dauterive Sr.; mother, Mildred Weeks Dauterive; and brother Dr. Weeks Dauterive.
We would like to thank the staff at Azalea Estates Assisted Living and Dr. George Cousin for their extraordinary care and compassion. Your kindness, support and love were felt by him and will always be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ush One See, Inc, 33 Oak Place, New Iberia, LA 70563 or the American Heart Association, 139B James Comeaux Road, Suite 596, Lafayette, LA 70508.
