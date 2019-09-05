A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Henry George Mouret will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Fr. William Blanda will be the celebrant.
Following the Mass Mr. Mouret will be laid to rest at the Boudreaux Family Mausoleum in Loreauville, with full military honors by the Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Henry passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his residence with his family at his side. He was 85.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Mr. Mouret was born February 22, 1934, in New Iberia to the late Milton Mouret and Alzina “Dean” Curtis Mouret. Henry proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Alaska, Texas, South Carolina and abroad in Thailand. He retired as a purchasing agent with the rank of TSGT after 23 years and 7 months of service. After his retirement, he briefly worked with the Port of Iberia and then opened his business, Servistar Hardware with his wife Jeanette working at his side.
Outside of his work, Henry had many pastimes and hobbies. He was an avid golfer and bowler, both of which he was very good at. He also had a passion for reading, listening to music, and art and drawing. Some of his best work was done in pen and ink and is proudly displayed at his home and children’s homes. But his greatest love above all else was for his family. He cherished every moment spent with Jeanette and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Henry leaves a legacy of love for his God, his family and his country. Rest well and until we meet again.
Those left to cherish his memory are his best friend and wife of 61 years, Jeanette Boudreaux Mouret; his children, Cynthia Potter (Doug), Michael Mouret (Rhonda), Yvette Mouret (Drew) and Erica Armand (Ricky); six grandchildren, Shannon Huntley (Jeff), Brett Huntley (Chelsea), Katie Huntley, B.J. Hebert III, Shane Hebert (Rachel) and Michael Mouret Jr. (Lannie); five great-grandchildren, Brantley Hebert, Burley Hebert IV, Caleb Lyons, Brise Mouret and Maliory Mouret; and his sister, Eulalie Molbert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and “Dean” Mouret; and his grandson Kasey Mouret.
Serving as Pallbearers are Michael Mouret, Michael Mouret Jr., BJ Hebert, Shane Hebert, Brett Huntley and Ricky Armand.
Honorary Pallbearers are Carlin Bellot, Brian Broussard, Doug Potter, Drew Bonvillian and Carl Boudreaux Sr.
