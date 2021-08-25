Henry Flugence Aug 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Henry Flugence, 62, who died at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Henry Flugence as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Henry Flugence Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com