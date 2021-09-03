A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Henry “Fife” Flugence, 62, was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor James Broussard officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in New Iberia (Petit Anse community).
A gathering of family and friends was held at Fletcher Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks were required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, Henry Flugence transitioned from labor to reward at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
He leaves to cherish his memory four brothers, Herman Hall Jr. of Houston, Texas, Elwood Thomas Jr. of Toledo, Ohio, Alfred Flugence (Detoshia) of Broussard and Dwayne “DJ Black” Flugence of New Iberia; two sisters, Helen Hall of New Iberia and Carolyn Thomas of Richmond, California; one special cousin, Charlotte F. Nicholas (James Sr.) of New Iberia; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Victoria Ledet Flugence and Elwood Thomas Sr.; two brothers, John Hall and Darrel Hall; five sisters, Willa Mae H. James, Dorothy H. Jones Patsy Flugence, Cheryl A. Thomas and Lucille Hall; maternal grandparents, Lucille Ledet and Lionel Flugence; and Godparents, Ida Mae L. Flugence and Edward Flugence.
Active pallbearers were Jacoby Harrison, Raheem Menard, Jason Jones, Anthony Jones Sr., Courtland Harrison, Jabryson Harrison, Alton Hall and Corey Boutte.
Honorary pallbearers were Herman Hall Jr., Dwayne “DJ Black” Flugence, Tyrell Flugence, Alfred Flugence, Kenneth Flugence, Wilson James Jr. and Elwood Thomas Jr.