Henry Colar, 94, a native of Four Corners and resident of Sugarland, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 23, 2020, at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital in Sugarland, Texas.
A public walk-through viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 1101 Main Street, Franklin.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
A private service will be held for Mr. Colar who will be laid to rest in the Sorrel Community Cemetery in Sorrel with military honors. Reverend Terrence August will officiate the services. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 1 p. m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Memories of Henry will forever remain in the hearts of his three daughters, Sandra (John) Collins of Sugarland, Texas, Maggie Colar-Hobbs of Houston and Cynthia (Rev. Terrence) August of Franklinton; one son, Carroll (Sindy) Colar; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife, two children, six sisters and two brothers.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry Colar, please visit our floral store.