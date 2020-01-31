LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Henry “Su-key” Anthony, at noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Godwin Nzeh, celebrant.
Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 7 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
Henry Anthony, 89, was born on September 19, 1930, to Amelia Decuir Anthony and Charles Anthony. A lifelong resident of Loreauville, he transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 4:01 p.m.
In his early years, he farmed sugar cane fields. Later, he worked for Iberia Parish Government Maintenance Department. He was known to many as the man with the “white rubber boots.”
On December 24, 1950, he was joined in marriage to Georgianna Ryes Anthony. They were married 34 years before she transitioned to her heavenly home.
He leaves to cherish in his memory one sister, Nora Lee James, of Loreauville; two daughters, Monica (Alvin) Wiltz of Breaux Bridge and Erica Anthony of Loreauville; one son, Carl (Shelia) Anthony of Spring, Texas; two wonderful men he and our mother had the blessed opportunity of giving a head start in life, still referred to as “Dad,” Clifford (Tessa) Francis of Azusa, California, and David (Wendy) Francis of Rancho Cucamonga, California; ten grandchildren, Christopher Anthony (Jaleesa) of Coteau, Courtney Redford (Rondon) Humble, Texas, Jonathan Anthony of Houston, Texas, C. Michael Anthony (Danielle) of Lee’s Summit, Michigan, Brandon Anthony of Spring, Texas, Christopher Polk of Savannah, Georgia, Gerald Francis, David Francis (Kelly), Matthew Francis (Damaris) and Amanda Francis of California; thirteen great-grandchildren, Christopher III and Courtlyn Anthony, Jeremiah Olivier, Parker and Harper Redford, Noah Anthony, Cam and Katherine Polk, Aniyah, Jeremiah, Dominic, Journee and Kaleo Francis; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Amelia Decuir Anthony; his wife of 34 years, Georgianna Ryes Anthony; stepmother, Maudrey Cross Anthony; relatives and friends.
Active Pallbearers are Rondon Redford, Parker Redford, C. Michael Anthony, Brandon Anthony, Terrence Williams and Jeremiah Olivier.
Honorary Pallbearers are Carl Anthony, Jonathan Anthony, Alvin Wiltz, Christopher Polk, Clifford Francis and David Francis.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.