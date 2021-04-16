Helen Sonnier Bastian

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Helen Louise S. Bastian, 89, the former Helen Louise Sonnier, at noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 117 South Main St., Loreauville, with Fr. Paul Onuegbe as celebrant. She will await the resurrection in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home at 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
A native of Carencro and resident of Loreauville, she passed away at 3:20 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Oak Park Nursing Facility in Slidell.
Helen was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Legion of Mary, Catholic Daughters, volunteer at Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and a former employee of Walmart in New Iberia. The highlight of her life was cooking, baking, doing crafts and being with family. She really loved people.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Shirley Dailey of Lacombe and Rachel Derouen (Eugene) of Uniondale, New York; one son, Dennis Bastian of Loreauville; two sisters, Hazel S. White and Mary S. Milburn of Lafayette; two brothers, James Sonnier (Eva Dell) of Carencro and Harold Sonnier (Donna) of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Joseph Derouen and Angela Derouen Mair; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leroy Bastian; her parents, Sidney Sonnier and Alena Matthews Sonnier; one sister Beatrice Sonnier; and two brothers Francis Sonnier and Joseph Sonnier.
Active pallbearers are Mike Arceneaux, Mike Hebert, Larry White, Eugene Derouen, Eugene Terrance and Joseph E. Derouen.
Honorary pallbearers are Dennis Bastian, Joel Mair, Milton Broussard Douglas Vital, Elliot Vital, Harold Sonnier and James Sonnier.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.