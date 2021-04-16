Helen Murphree Savoy, 96, a resident of New Iberia, passed away on August 13, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
She was born on March 16, 1924, in Thomasville, Alabama, and was raised in LeRoy, Alabama. She was the daughter of Fred Murphree and Hessie (Hendricks) Goleman.
Maw Maw Helen worked as a CPA tax preparer for 50 years. Her clients were like family. She held the office of secretary for the American Women’s Business Association. Clinical Supply was also one of her businesses. Maw Maw Helen owned the Roxy Restaurant in New Iberia. This was a 24-hour restaurant with the best food in town.
Helen loved her family and friends dearly and left them with many memories that will last a lifetime. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, “momo” to her grandbabies and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will miss her sharp mind, love and her advice she gave to each of us.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter Frances Bowman Boudreaux of Bridge City; seven grandchildren Craig Boudreaux, Angie Barrows, Stuart Boudreaux, Denise Hoeny, Eric Hoeny and wife Shqipe, Kenneth Haycock and wife Wanette and Kevin Haycock; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Murphree and Hessie Goleman; loving husband, George Savoy; daughters Audrey Bowman Hoeny and Joyce Bowman Haycock; great-granddaughter Ashley Haycock; and sons-in-law Robert Boudreaux, Arthur Hoeny and Chester Haycock.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Harbor Hospice.
Cremation was under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.