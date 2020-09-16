Helen Murphree Savoy, 96, of New Iberia passed away on August 13, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born in Leroy, Alabama, on March 16, 1924, she was the daughter of Floyd Murphree and Hessie (Hendricks) Goleman. Helen worked as a CPA for more than 60 years. She previously owned the Roxy Restaurant and also Clinical Supply in New Iberia, where she was named the President of the Professional Women’s Business Association. Helen loved her family and friends dearly and left them with many memories that will last a lifetime. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, “momo” to her grandbabies, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Murphree and Hessie Goleman; loving husband, George Savoy; daughters, Audrey Bowman Hoeny and Joyce Bowman Haycock; great granddaughter, Ashley Haycock; and sons-in-law, Robert Boudreaux, Arthur Hoeny and Chester Haycock.
She is survived by her daughter, Frances Bowman Boudreaux of Bridge City; grandchildren, Craig Boudreaux, Angie Barrows, Stuart Boudreaux, Denise Hoeny, Eric Hoeny and wife Shqipe, Kenneth Haycock and wife Wanette, and Kevin Haycock; eleven great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Harbor Hospice.
Cremation will be under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home.