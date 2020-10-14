Helen (Dugas) Lindsey, 94, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. A Funeral service or a Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at David Funeral Home Chapel, 316 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette. Pastor Andy Manning, Pastor of Church Acadiana, will officiate.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. and will continue Friday from 8 a.m. until time of services. Entombment will immediately follow the service in Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Broussard.
Helen Dugas Lindsey was the first born of eight to the late Eli Dugas and Leona (Joubert) Dugas on May 30, 1926, in Lacassine.
Helen attended Lacassine High School, where she was named valedictorian. Shortly thereafter, the United States Government offered to train and hire women for secretarial duties in support of World War II, so off to Washington, D.C. Helen went. This is where her love of travel began. Over her lifetime, Helen saw many sights across the United States including the historic sites around Washington D.C., the Grand Canyon, Smokey Mountains, Florida Keys and Hawaii. Helen did not limit her travels to only the USA, she also traveled to Europe, China and Japan, always observing and participating in the local customs.
During Helen’s World War II government service, she met J.W. Lindsey, better known as “Pee Wee.” He looked so dashing in his uniform, plus, he was from Helen’s home state of Louisiana. It must have been fate. They were married over 50 years until his death in 2002. During their time together, they had four children whom they loved and cherished.
In addition to raising her family, Helen went back to work in the 1970s for Sugar and Spice Preschool and then the Abdalla’s Department Store. There she helped many Lafayette residents find that perfect outfit for that special occasion. Helen was active in the Business Women of Lafayette, Cajun Dancers and was a member of several other community organizations.
Speaking of participating, Helen was the ultimate party queen, especially during Mardi Gras. Costumes of every sort were made by Helen and either worn by herself or her children. In addition to winning many costume awards, she won over 700 medals in Senior Olympics, participating in everything from javelin throwing to ping pong, with badminton being her favorite sport.
Helen is survived by her four children, Patty Rabstejnek (Steve) of Dover, Florida, Linda Boudreaux (Allen) of St. Martinville, Johnny Lindsey (Pam) of Cade and Clifton Lindsey of Lafayette; plus two grandchildren Christina Hunnicutt (Scott) of Broussard and Angela Hedge (Will) of Pendleton, Indiana; and five great-grandchildren Emily, Natalie, Elijah, Jonathan and Daniel. She is also survived by four of her seven siblings, Sylvia Delahoussaye of Jennings, Emma Cunningham of Mantua, New Jersey, Kenneth Dugas of Sherwood, Arkansas, and Connie Ballard (A.D.) of Lake Charles.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John W. “Pee Wee” Lindsey; parents, Eli Dugas and Leona Joubert Dugas of Iowa; and her other three siblings, Arthur Dugas (Darlene) ,formerly of Mobile, Albama, Dorothy Cook (Hallie), formerly of Longmont, Colorado, and Charles Dugas (Lynn), formerly of Sulphur.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kenneth Dugas, Allen Boudreaux, Steve Rabstejnek, Scott Hunnicutt, Will Hedge and Craig Bernard.
