Helen Darby

JEANERETTE — A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Helen Ann Arton Darby, 77, at St. John Cemetery with Rev. Alexander Albert officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Darby passed away on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center. Mrs. Helen enjoyed staying home and tending her home and her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always made sure the needs of her family came first. Mrs. Helen was loving and compassionate and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughters Kelly Cotone of Lafayette, Donna Dubois and husband Jay of New Iberia, Kim Langla and husband Shane of New Iberia; grandchildren Tim “Bud” Cotone and wife Shelly of Lafayette, Cody Cotone and wife Hannah of Youngsville and Harley Dubois and fiance’ Bobby Derouen of New Iberia; great-grandchildren Colin Cotone, Evan Cotone, Reid Cotone, Emmy Cotone, Rhett Cotone and Elijah Derouen; and her best friend Sonya Simoneaux of Lydia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Darby Jr.; parents Adonis Arton Sr. and Lucille Hebert Arton and brothers Joseph Arton and Adonis Arton Jr.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jay Dubois, Shane Langla, Tim Cotone, Cody Cotone, Harley Dubois and Bobby Derouen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colin Cotone, Evan Cotone, Reid Cotone, John Darby and Lee Dore.
The family would like to thank the staff of Iberia Medical Center, especially nurse Katie Cestia for all of their care, love and compassion.