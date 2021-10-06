A celebration of life gathering will be held for Helen Darby Courregé, 100, on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Courregé passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.
Helen Courregé was the last surviving sibling of 13 children. She loved to dance, paint and do arts and crafts. She took things you would normally throw away to make yard art out of it, such as building things like birdhouses and miniature houses from popsicle sticks. She loved her family and spent as much time with them as possible. She adored her grandkids and was so excited to become a great-grandmother. She was a great storyteller and would sit for hours telling stores to anyone that would listen, especially her grandkids. As she got older, she could not hear well, so she would make up great story lines about what she was watching on TV, even though it was not related to the actual story line.
Mrs. Courregé is survived by her son Jack Joseph Courregé of New Iberia; grandchildren Brandon L. Courregé and his wife Averie of New Iberia, Alexis N. Courregé of Lihue, Hawaii, and Jeremy P. Courregé of New Iberia; great-granddaughter Ellia A. Courregé of New Iberia; and two special nieces, Carrie Darby Dore of New Iberia and Linda Clements Verret of New Iberia.
Mrs. Courregé was preceded in death by husband Lucien Simon Courregé; parents St. Mark “Semar” Darby and Carrie Stephens Darby; and 12 siblings, Jimmy Darby, Monroe Darby, Jessie Cole, Alice Bourgeois, Nellie Mouret, Clarence Darby, St. Mark Pete Darby, Anna Lee Bienemann, Francis Darby, Lizzie Leleux, Louise Morrison and Mildred Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon L. Courregé, Alexis N. Courregé, Jeremy P. Courregé, Donnie Bonner, Brad Gaspard and Chris Gonsoulin.
The family would like to thank Audubon Hospice nurses Lynell Sonnier, Jennifer Shoddy, Lorna Gaffga and Desiree Breaux.