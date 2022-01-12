Funeral services will be celebrated for Helen Breaux LeBlanc, 68, at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home, with Pastor Kelly Segura officiating. Helen will be laid to rest following the service at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday. The funeral home will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m. until service time.
Helen was born on November 30, 1953, in New Iberia to the late Junius and Inez Derise Breaux. She passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of Family Life Church and enjoyed spending time reading her bible. She enjoyed cooking, baking and decorating cakes. Most importantly she cherished time spent with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 42 years, Dean Allen LeBlanc Sr.; one daughter, Brandy L. Delcambre and husband Brendan; two sons, Dean Allen LeBlanc Jr. and wife Michelle and Brodie LeBlanc and wife Sasha; eight grandchildren, Brendan Delcambre Jr., Logan Johnson, Ma’Kenzey Johnson, Braxton Delcambre, Dean LeBlanc III, Brodie LeBlanc Jr., Bohen LeBlanc and Sadie LeBlanc; and four sisters, Myrtle Viator and husband John, Leona Little, Jeanette Buford and Nancy Williams and husband Michael.
Along with her her parents, Helen is reunited with her two sisters, Delores Borel and Lou Migues.
Pallbearers will be Dean Allen LeBlanc Jr., Brodie LeBlanc, Brendan Delcambre, Brendan Delcambre Jr., Logan Johnson and John Williams.